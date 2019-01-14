Speech to Text for Probate Judge Sworn In

this afternoon madison county has a new probate judge. a short time ago ... frank barger was sworn into office. a challenge facing him on his first day in office ... is fixing the ballot swelling issue that caused problems during the general election in november. waay 31's kody fisher live is at the madison county courthouse right now with details on barger's plan. kody? a little more than an hour ago probate judge barger told me he's already looked at solutions since being elected in november... for the next election... he says his staff will do a better job of looking at incoming weather conditions to make sure ballots are not loaded into the secure trailers while it is raining... like they were in november... he is also taking a look at the climate control of the facility the ballots are kept in before they're loaded... to make sure it is not too humid... barger was a staff member in the probate office before running for the office... but during the campaign... he was not allowed to help orchestrate the election... "i played a critical role in our operations and my absence crippled the office to a certain extent, okay? i oversaw the elections process, did a lot of administrative work, a lot of work that folks weren't necessarily aware of. it was very hard for them to get through the eight or nine months i was out of the office." barger says the problems with swollen ballots will be resolved the first time people head to the polls in 2020...