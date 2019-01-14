Speech to Text for 1/14 morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? much like sunday, monday will be gray and chilly.we'll see areas of mist and drizzle in the morning with an otherwise dry day.temperatur es run a few degrees below average - in the lower 40s for highs during the afternoon.clo uds begin to break tonight and sun returns for both tuesday and wednesday.for the middle of the week, highs moderate before a big chill sets in over the weekend.in the meantime, expect a couple of round of rain.the first arrives thursday in the form of scattered showers.friday brings a brief break, then more rain sets in saturday.the exact timing may be adjusted for a saturday night arrival...regard less, we'll pick up about two inches of rain in total.when the cold air arrives, we can even see scattered snow showers on sunday.highs only reach the mid 30s to end the weekend.