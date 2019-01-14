Speech to Text for Officer killed and 1 injured in Shooting.

morgan county courthouse. now to the shooting of the birmingham police officer. law enforcement agencies across alabama are tweeting out condolences and posting messages of support on facebook. this comes 24 hours after sergeant wytasha carter was shot and killed while investigating car break-ins. medical aid on a gunshot wound, reported to be involving a police officer sergeant wytasha is the first birmingham officer killed on duty in 14 years. an undercover officer with him at the time was also shot - but survived. this morning the alabama law enforcement agency is in charge of this case. the one of the two suspects in the shooting was also shot. according to the birmingham chief he is quote, "not out of the woods." the suspect is 18 years old - he is in custody. there is possibly a third suspect in the case, too. also, we know at least part of the shooting was recorded on police video. to realize how much something like this impacts the law enforcement community, listen to what the incoming marshall county sheriff told waay-31. "there's a brotherhood there. no matter where you're from that we all come from that background we all understand that." butted with "it don't take but a millisecond for something to go bad." > sims told us after he is sworn in, he'll talk to his department about the shooting and emphasize how you need to always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.