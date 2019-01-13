Speech to Text for House fire on Chadwell Road has neighbors concerned

killing of segeant carter. new at 5. this evening -- a family is without their home after a fire burned them out. the house fire happened on chadwell road in huntsville ... making the third house fire on that road since the beginning of the new year. waay 31's brittany collins is live from what's left of the house where she talked with people who live in the area. brittany. greg, this house is almost at a complete loss. the homeowners didn't want to talk on camera. firefighters tell me they can't confirm what actually started the fire. benjennings' parents were in the kitchen cooking breakfast sunday morning. they noticed smoke out of the window and thought it was just foggy outside. it didn't take her long to realize it wasn't fog, but it was smoke. my step dad ran outside and thought it was maybeour house. then they saw their neighbor's house in flames. my mom said by the time she called 911, the fire trucks were already pulling up. the woman who lived here tells me she noticed the smoke coming from the bedroom. thankfully, she was able to wake up her daughter,save her two dogs and grab some valuable items. the homeowner said she heard a popping sound before the fire ignited. firefighters say they don't believe the three fires on chadwell road that happened this month are related. houses get old and stuff wears out. you never know what can happen. neighbors believe electrical and gas issues are causing the fires. they say because many of their homes on chadwell road are getting older, they're doing preventative maintenance checks. this is just one of those things where you have to make sure the maintenance on your house is up to date and you have to take care of what you have. the red cross is helping the family who lived here. the neighbors are pitching in by watching the dogs. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay