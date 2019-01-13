Speech to Text for HUNTSVILLE'S TAKE ON THE LONGEST GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IN US HISTORY

the longest shutdown in us history. thanks for watching waay 31 news at ten. i'm greg privett. we wanted to know what people here in the valley think of this record breaking shutdown ... and when it might end. waay 31's sierra phillips is live in huntsville with what people are expecting next from the shutdown. sierra. greg, here in huntsville ... a city with an abundance of federal employees ... people on both sides of the issue agree ... they don't know when the shutdown will end. some disagree ... though ... whether this shutdown could be a positive thing. sullivan- "i don't know when its going to end" ecomonou - "i think it'll end when its supposed to end" friday - a third of federal employees failed to get their paychecks. the first time it's happened in this shutdown. despite no paychecks ... some folks say it's worth it. ecomonou "i think what is going on is necessary" ....while others say ... not so much ryan - "most people live paycheck to paycheck and i don't know what their going to do, their mortgage comes due, their utilities come due they've got to have food" i talked on the phone with tom ryan- with the madison county democrats. he told me it'll take one thing for the shutdown to end. ryan "if the senate will grow a spine and do what they did on december 18th and pass that bill, send it back over to the house, the house can send it back over to the senate and the government opens up" on the other side of the political aisle ... republican sam givhan says hes not seeing the finish line. givhan "i don't see where either side is going to give-in in the short term. i'm not sure how long this is going to last" also not seeing an end in sight? many people i talked with today say the situation could be beyond compromise. deheve - "they are both iron clad to keeping what they have" for now-- a lot of folks here in huntsville are keeping their eyes on washington to see what happens next. reporting live in huntsville sp