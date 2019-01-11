Speech to Text for Clerk helps pedestrian who was hit by vehicle

new tonight at ten... graphic security camera video shows what happened to a man who was run over at a gas station along highway 231-431 north of huntsville... the convenience store clerk ran to help she was the horrific scene... we are not going to show all of the security camera video - parts of it are quite graphic... thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. waay 31'skody fisher is live at the station... he's talking to the clerk who ran immediately to help the man... the clerk... amanda rose says she started working here at the sunoco just south of west limestone road just seven days ago... her first instinct was to help... but it upsets her that more people didn't at least try... in this video you can see the man under the hood of the truck... when it starts moving... eventually dragging and running him over... amanda rose/convenienc e store clerk "all the people video taping and not one of them went over there to make sure he was okay and he's a lifetime resident of this town." seeing no one helping... rose says her 10 years of medical training kick in... amanda rose/convenienc e store clerk "i immediately took my shirt off. as i'm taking my shirt off to tie the leg off, so it would stop bleeding. i made sure he was okay. i asked him where he was hurting. trying to keep him awake." the man was awake and talking... amanda rose/convenienc e store clerk "he said his shoulder was hurting. he was bleeding from the face." he was even able to describe exactly how the accident happened... amanda rose/convenienc e store clerk "he said he thought the truck was in park and he had to start it from underneath the hood." you can see someone in the passenger seat of the car... the madison county sheriff's department tells us they're still investigating the accident... in the mean time... rose says she's praying the man lives... amanda rose/convenienc e store clerk "because of my medical training i probably saved his life." sheriff deputies on the scene told me they did not arrest anyone tonight... but that might change after they complete their investigation... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...