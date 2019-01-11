Speech to Text for Three businesses burglarized in a week

tuscumbia police tell waay 31 three businesses were hit by burglars in the past week. waay 31s breken terry shows us what the burglars are taking - plus what police are doing to stop them. look live: tuscumbia police tell me these burglars have made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise and even managed to snag a safe from one business. police tell us the burglaries started sunday when walker lumber company was broken into. the suspect or suspects made off with thousands of dollars in tools and damaged a safe. then monday night shoals outdoor was hit on highway 72 where the thieves took fishing equipment.. down the road early thursday morning the colbert farmers co-op was broken into and thethieves took boots, jeans, and a safe. hicks- it's really disturbing that someone can just come in and take the things that we work so hard for. debbie hicks owns a business on highway 72 near the colbert farmers co-op. because of these recent burglaries, she says they are going to be keeping a better eye out. hicks- we will have to step up our security and stuff defiantly. police tell us there are similarities between the burglaries and how the suspects got into the businesses but they are not releasing that information because it's an important part of the investigation. right now police are going over surveillance video from the businesses to see if they can identify a possible suspect. hicks- i hope they are caught soon. look live tag: police are asking anyone who could have seen suspicious activity around these businesses to please come forward. in tuscumbia bt waay31. police are asking business owners and employees in the area to be vigilant and if they see something to say