Group learns how to prevent suicides

school health professionals had some valuable training this afternoon. they just wrapped up a seminar where they learned how to prevent teen suicide. waay31'srodneya ross is at huntsville hospital to explain why the program is so important. ll 4:25:20: today the counselors, nurses, and school resource officers were able to gather to learn more information about how to prevent substance abuse and bullying in their schools. doctor aparna vuppala tells me those go hand-in-hand with suicides... along with mental illness. vuppala says teen suicide is on the rise for a variety of reasons. the goal of friday's event was to give school health professionals everything they need to know, to spot the signs. the training is put on by speak ... which stands for suicide prevention empowerment awareness knowledge. one speaker explained how teachers can stop bullying in the classroom. 4:19:24"we had another speaker talk about trends in substance abuse. looking at how things are different from 10 years ago, 20 years ago." ll 4:26:43: if you're in need of a resource to help you talk to your students speak does have an app. all you have to do is search for speak north alabama in your app store and then download it. it's available on both ios and android devices. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. school health professionals in madison, morgan, school health professionals in madison, morgan, marshall, and jasckson