Speech to Text for National Sex Trafficking Awareness Day

happening right now ... its national sex trafficking awareness day and there is a big display in the center of downtown to draw awareness to human trafficking.. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at big spring park to explain. rodneya? we are not for sale is the message a21 wants to spread about human trafficking. this box they tell me represents the thousands of people across the country who have become victims of human trafficking being sold as sex slaves. i talked to one survivor today who shared her devastating story with me. cafferey "i was left in a crib by my biological mother to die and the people downstairs took me in is the story i was told." lynn cafferey had a rough start at life. after being abandoned by her mother and taken in by neighbors she says she endured what no child should. "i was only taken out to be sexually abused when he came home from work." at age 11...cafferey says she had enough and ran away...but the next group of people she encountered took her down a darker path. "they started me out on my first shot of meth and then when i was about 16 i eneded up with the mexican cartel." for years cafferey was subject to sexual abuse and drugs.... "i couldn't have children because i had been raped repeatedly with instruments." cafferey ended up going to prison for 12 years where she worked to turn her life around. she says she gave her life to christ and pursued her education. now she works to help youth who have become victims of human trafficking. i talked to another organization today who is also working to help save victims. if you would like to get involved to help end human trafficking you can reach out to either youth safe harbor or a21. live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. sex trafficking brings in 32- billion dollars a year. it's also the second largest criminal