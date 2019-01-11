Speech to Text for 5 Arrested in drug bust

new at four...some athens neighbors are on edge after a big drug bust on their street. and drugs weren't the only thing police found. take a look at your screena car, body armor, and guns. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors. this car was confiscated during a drug bust on elk river mills road. neighbors i spoke with said they were shocked to hear about the bust, and even more surprised to hear that body armor was found during the raid. pkg: neighbor "it upsets me that you can't have a decent neighborhood anymore, and it's dangerous for children to be out by themselves." that's what a neighbor told me when i told her about a drug bust just down the road from her homea home she's lived in nearlyhalf a century. neighbor "things have changed since 47 years ago." and she's not the only neighbor who thinks so. neighbor "it's very scary. i'm concerned about my grandchildren living out here close to it." limestone county deputies tell me they arrested five people. they found heroin, meth, oxycontin, and marijuana. fifteen thousand dollars in cash, two stolen pistols, and body armor. neighbor "i'm very happy that they have been arrested and caught and are out of the neighborhood. i hope they don't return." another neighbor says it's not the first time something has gone down at that particular home. neighbor "my husband and i were out on the porch back in the summer and this guy just walks out and starts shooting." both neighbors agree on one thing. neighbor "we always keep our doors locked." neighbor "we keeps our doors locked all the timeday and night." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news deputies tell waay 31 the stolen guns will be returned to