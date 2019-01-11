Speech to Text for Outgoing Lawrence County sheriff explains purchases

center. new at six... we're hearing from the sheriff of lawrence county ... who has left a generous parting gift on his way out the door. a brand new fleet of patrol s-u-vs! waay 31's scottie kay has reaction tonight from sheriff mitchell, and the sheriff elect. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county. "prior to the election, i wasn't expecting to lose, so i was already planning to buy the cars." after twelve years of serving as the sheriff of lawrence county.. it's time for gene mitchell to hang up his hat. but not before leaving a last impression on the department.. and the county. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county "sometimes, that's the only thing the public ever sees: a deputy and the vehicle he drives. in a good vehicle, it leaves a positive image with the people passing through the county." mitchell says he saved money for the last 12 years to purchase the fleet of seven vehicles. he used money from pistol permits. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county "i buy those cars from money that's generated from people in this county. i put it back to the people in this county when i buy equipment and stuff that serves them." the paid-for tahoes are not the only thing mitchell says he's leaving ... he says there is also 150-thousand dollars in the discretionary fund. which is why he says he's confused over comments made by the incoming sheriff. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county "he said he wouldn't have bought but two. but if you don't buy but two, pretty soon, you won't have any cars and you'll be driving the 350,000-mile stuff again." ...and that they were the wrong color. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county "you only get to pick the color of the cars after you get elected sheriff, and, right now, he's not sheriff. he'll be sheriff next week." i reached out to sheriff-elect max sanders. he wouldn't go on camera, but told me it's the cards he's been dealt and he'll be positive about it. sheriff mitchell says the new fleet is a way to thank the force for their service. and he has a message for the folks of lawrence county. gene mitchell, sheriff of lawrence county. "when they see a very nice vehicle pulling up in their yard, just smile and say, 'hey, that's my car. i helped pay for it.'" reporting in lawrence county, sk, waay 31 news max sanders' swearing in ceremony will be at ten o'clock monday morning at the lawrence