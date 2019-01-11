Speech to Text for Teen dies in deadly motorcycle wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon we're hearing from the friend of a teenager, who died in a motorcycle crash. she tells us he's 16-year-old isaac seeds-sack. huntsville police say he died this morning, while trying to pass a pickup truck in north huntsville. waay 31's alexis scott has the emotional story from the scene. i found isaac's friend here at grace street and oakwood avenue, several hours after the crash. she came here with her family to see the scene for herself, and to find anything that may have belonged to the boy she calls her best friend. kristina parker "he was sweet, you know, he would always make somebody laugh." show photo of them together this is a picture of isaac seeds- sack and kristina parker together... kristina says one of the things she'll remember about her best friend the most, is his love for bikes. kristina parker "he was so happy... took out his gear, got going and was ready to go." kristina says isaac recently bought the bike he was riding friday morning when he died ... she had helped him put on his gear the day before.waking up to news of what happened is a shock. kristina parker "i'm not ...still got it all the way in yet... and confused. lost at words really. huntsville police say isaac tried to pass a pickup truck. he hit a huntsville utilities truck in the turning lane. the pickup truck then hit isaac. kristina says she can't imagine not having him anymore. kristina parker "i'm sorry. it's just going to be really hard for knowing him and he's not going to be here." kristina says she will remember isaac as being respectful, sweet and funny. she said she thinks he was likely on his way to class this morning ... huntsville schools say he doesn't attend any of their schools. in hsv, alexis scott waay31 news. huntsville police told us they took a blood sample from isaac. they say there's no indication the