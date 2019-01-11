Speech to Text for Businesses feeling effects of shutdown

tonight of the u-s capitol ... as the partial government shutdown is poised to become the longest in history! today is day 21 ... tomorrow sets a new record! and tonight we're learning new stories of how it's impacting huntsville business owners. thanks for joinng us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm alyssa martin. waay31s sierra phillips is live near redstone arsenal, where business owners are feeling the pinch. i talked to the owner of these 4 businesses behind me -- - right now he says the dinner rush.... or lack of one is way below what his business is used to northern- "we're 35 percent from where we should be" michael northern is part-owner of several restaurants in the gateway ... just a five minute drive to the arsenal. northern "we're really here as an amenity for the redstone/gatewa y development" with thousands of nasa employees and contractors being furloughed... northern "its hurt our business dramatically" and he's worried about the impact their decreased cash flow has on his own employees northern - "it trickle down affects our employees here because they dont get the hours they need because we dont have the business here" northern suspects it's not just a lack of a paycheck keeping people away. northern "i think there's a cloud that hangs over the whole thing" and he says the longer this goes on... northern "i can just describe it as the trough deepening... overtime it just gets kind of worse" his sentiment, echoing that of the thousands of federal employees just who want to get back to work. northern "i pray it does but there really seems to be no end in sight" most customers i talked to today were still getting paid through the department of defense. but restaurant employees told me they think most of their regulars are just at home live in hsv