Speech to Text for Work Being Done For New Library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in part from bonds. you're going to see a lot of rubble where the old grissom high school used to stand in south huntsville - at least part of it. a south huntsville library is being built in it's place. it's part of a massive overhaul of the property which includes things like ball field and an arts center. a rep for the city hopes to start