Speech to Text for New Traffic Pattern Coming Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, you may notice some lane closures in downtown huntsville. some are saying it is causing traffic backup's of 45 minutes! one portion of pratt is down to 2 lanes. at the same time -- there's work happening on church street. the sheriff's office told us the projects aren't just frustrating -- the signage is also very confusing for drivers! the city engineer said the new traffic pattern should be done by monday but the project all together could take a year to finish. "it will remain one way in each direction on pratt avenue until the end of this year, maybe fall." butted "there will still be lane shifts, so we just ask people to be cautious of the area." if you need to access the sheriff' s office or huntsville's public safety complex during the project-- the city is encouraging drivers to take north memorial parkway and exit at university drive to access wheeler avenue. if you're needing to access businesses on the other side of church street in the area --you can take meridian street to access cleveland