Speech to Text for New Math Program

students who excel in math are being challenged more than ever this year with a new program in madison city schools. a new math program was created for students learning at a faster pace than others. the class is interactive, with students often working in groups. they still learn the fundamental 5th grade math then build off that. " its actually something that makes your brain work, in other classes, its like i know multiplication now, lets do something else." there are future plans to take accelerated math classes down to the third grade. right now, there is an application process to get into the class. the incentive for students is to better equip them to take even more challenging math courses once they get into middle school