Wildlife Refuge Impacted by Shutdown

Posted: Fri Jan 11 07:48:15 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 07:48:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the move. this morning, a handful of employees are back to work at the wheeler national wildlife refuge in decatur-- but only for the next 30 days. it's due to leftover money from the u-s fish and wildlife service's operations fund from last year. the shutdown couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time-- as the refuge was planning to host the festival of cranes. "this is the first time we've been able to bring anybody back during a shutdown. the ones who could return, we're all very thrilled to be here." the festival of cranes is happening today and ends on sunday.
