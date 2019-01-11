Speech to Text for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- the 11th of january is national human trafficking awareness day and task force units here in alabama are looking to raise awareness of what is the second largest criminal industry in the world. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what the state is doing for the awareness day. as part of todays daylong initiative to raise awareness, the human trafficking task force is asking city mayors throughout alabama to sign proclamations in observance of national human trafficking awareness month. the goal of this is to continue to educate people throughout the state of human trafficking, to outline key warning signs, and how to report human trafficking. according to the alabama task force, the average age of a human trafficking victim is just 12 years old. huntsville is currently in the middle of six trafficking hot spots in nashville, memphis, chattanooga, knoxville, atlanta, and birmingham. today marks the fifth annual alabama