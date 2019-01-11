Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Huntsville Utilities vehicle Full Story

Press Conference For Missing Girl Found

Press Conference For Missing Girl Found

Posted: Fri Jan 11 06:49:05 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 06:49:05 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Press Conference For Missing Girl Found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today--- we'll learn more about 13 year old jayme closs - the missing wisconsin girl found alive on thursday. closs' parents were found murdered in their home in october, and there was no sign of her. reports say a woman came across a quote "skinny, dirty girl with matted hair,"-- then knocked on her neighbors door and told them to call 911 saying she knew it was closs. closs's aunt spoke to reporters about her niece's return. did authorities tell you about how she was found.. ...she'll go to my sister's house in barron, yes. there is a suspect in custody, but that is all anyone is saying at this point. it isn't know if anyone information about him or her
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events