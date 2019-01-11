Speech to Text for Press Conference For Missing Girl Found

happening today--- we'll learn more about 13 year old jayme closs - the missing wisconsin girl found alive on thursday. closs' parents were found murdered in their home in october, and there was no sign of her. reports say a woman came across a quote "skinny, dirty girl with matted hair,"-- then knocked on her neighbors door and told them to call 911 saying she knew it was closs. closs's aunt spoke to reporters about her niece's return. did authorities tell you about how she was found.. ...she'll go to my sister's house in barron, yes. there is a suspect in custody, but that is all anyone is saying at this point. it isn't know if anyone information about him or her