Speech to Text for Officer Awarded Medal For Saving Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

district five." a huntsville police officer was awarded a medal for saving someone's life! it was september when "officer daniel kynard" responded to a call of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge. when his partner distracted her, he moved in a pulled her to safety. that woman is still alive today and doing better. officer kynard received the medal at last night's huntsville city council