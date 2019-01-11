Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Huntsville Utilities vehicle Full Story

Officer Awarded Medal For Saving Life

Officer Awarded Medal For Saving Life

Posted: Fri Jan 11 06:45:48 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 06:45:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Officer Awarded Medal For Saving Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

district five." a huntsville police officer was awarded a medal for saving someone's life! it was september when "officer daniel kynard" responded to a call of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge. when his partner distracted her, he moved in a pulled her to safety. that woman is still alive today and doing better. officer kynard received the medal at last night's huntsville city council
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events