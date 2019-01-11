Clear
Weather Friday Morning Update

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? happy friday everyone! we will start of the morning very cold with wind chill values in the low 20s. we won't warm up much today with highs only expected to be in the mid and upper 40s across the valley. but we will remain dry! some spotty showers may move into the valley late this evening but the bulk of the rain will get here on saturday.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
