Speech to Text for HPD Increasing Patrol on Cecil Ashburn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the program. anyone who tried to drive around the barricades at ceil ashburn will be hit with a hefty fine - maybe even criminal charges. . the warning came straight from the spokesman for huntsville police. lieutenant michael johnson pointed out it is illegal to drive around barriers. back when the road was built about two decades ago - they encountered this issue. we had a couple of instances of teenagers being located up here just hanging out and frolicking after hours and that isn't something we are going to tolerate. the base