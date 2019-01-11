Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. new this morning...the first group of u-s troops is now leaving syria. this is from the spokesman for the u.s.-coalition fighting the islamic state group there was no explanation or details as to why this is happening today. troops began sending back ground equipment yesterday in preparation to leave syria. --within past 10 minutes --president tweeting about h1-b visas --quote tweet --does not go into specifics about changes a new bill from an alabama congressman would help pay the coast guard during the shutdown. it is waiting the okay of legislators. is waiting on approval from legislators. the huntsville city school board focused on a private school student sneaking into public school classes. district 5 board member pam hill said a private school student was sitting in every single class period at a city high school for two straight days! the board says the student was eventually caught and has been expelled from the private school. this morning, one portion of pratt is down to 2 lanes in downtown huntsville. at the same time -- there's work happening on church street. the city engineer said the new traffic pattern should be done by monday but the project all together could take a year to finish. anyone who tried to drive around the barricades at ceil ashburn will be hit with a hefty fine - maybe even criminal charges. . the warning came straight from the spokesman for huntsville police. lieutenant michael johnson pointed out it is illegal to drive around barriers. the base fine is $180 bucks. this morning, huntsville police are trying to locate a woman who they believe knows more about the club 32-08 shooting. police already released natashia rhodie after questioning her -but they are now looking for tawana battle. if you see her, call police. happening today -- the 11th of january is national human trafficking awareness day and as part of todays daylong initiative to raise awareness, the human trafficking task force is asking city mayors throughout alabama to sign proclamations in observance of national human trafficking awareness month. happening today...its the last friday for skating in the park in huntsville. the event was extended one more weekend because of the all the bad weather we've been having lately. sunday is the final day you can go. waay