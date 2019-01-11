Speech to Text for Private school student snuck into Huntsville City school unnoticed

new at ten. according to a huntsville city schools board member a student from a private school has been sneaking into and sitting in on classes in a city high school ... and no one noticed for days ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at board headquarters to walk us through what the board member calls a security problem ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at board headquarters to walk us through what the board member calls a security problem ... according to hill ... for the last two days a private school student has sat in on every class period at a huntsville city high school ... i asked hill which high school and private school ... she said she needed to tell the superintendent before going public ... hill said the private school student was caught by one teacher in one class ... she went on to say when the student was caught he or she was expelled from their private school... hill said the student then tried to set a desk on fire at the private school ... that's what we want in our schools? and we didn't even take roll? before sharing all of that hill anonymously addressed the quote person whose already handled this ... so it sounds like the issue has already been resolved ... but it's something we will continue to follow up on ... live in hsv ss waay