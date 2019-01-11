Clear

One horse dead, one injured after Highway 431 crash

Two horses were hit on Hightway 431 near Owens Cross Roads

Posted: Thu Jan 10 20:40:00 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 20:40:01 PST 2019
Posted By: Stan Williams

tonight -- we start with a breaking news update on the two horses that were hit on highway 431 near owens cross roads... we first brought you the story as breaking news at 6. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. tonight we know the horses came from a nearby property. waay 31's kody fisher is live where the accident happened... kody - what else have you learned since 6? because a horse is much bigger than a deer... police tell me the people who hit these horses are lucky to not be hurt... reporting live in owens cross roads... kody fisher... waay 31 news...
