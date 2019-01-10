Speech to Text for Gov. Ivey Visits With Students

as part of governor ivey's inaugural festivities, she's reading to four classes across the state this week -- including one right here in huntsville. waay31's breken terry shows us the governor's stop in the rocket city today and students' reactions to meeting her... governor kay ivey walked through these doors at providence elementary school to read to pre-k students. it's a part of her literacy program throughout the state and students got to take home two free books. nat pop good morning governor ivey. pre- k students listened diligently as governor kay ivey read the very hungry caterpillar. nat pop so the very hungry caterpillar was a butterfly. that's correct. students told us they were pretty excited to meet the governor johnson- my favorite part about meeting her was her reading the book. governor ivey then toured the pre- k classrooms at providence elementary school. ivey recently awarded 10.6 million dollars in grants to expand pre-k programs like this one in huntsville. alexander- it's going to go from birth to school and try and go into the homes and really help parents prepare students because education is the key. state officials told waay 31 most of the pre-k programs in the state started right here in north alabama. whye-over the past 12 years alabama has been ranked as the number 1 quality pre-k program in the nation which is something we are incredibly proud of and that's where we've seen the strongest growth and investment in this pre-k program. burke-whitaker-reading is not weird. it makes you smart. students here at providence elementary school tell me they were really excited to get the free books and they can't wait to go home and show them to their parents. in huntsville bt waay31. ivey stopped at one more school in birmingham for her reading and literacy tour. her inauguration