Speech to Text for Wildlife Refuge Impacted by Shutdown

new at six.. the government shutdown is impacting more people in our area. that includes employees at wheeler national wildlife refuge in decatur.. who started their first day back today since the shutdown began. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking to those who've been affected by the shutdown during what they consider their most stressful time of year. eresa adams, supervisory park ranger "this is where i began my career, and it's where i will end my career." teresa adams is from decatur.. and for as long as she can remember, the wheeler national wildlife refuge has been a part of her life. teresa adams, supervisory park ranger "wheeler's very special. it's very special to me, but it's just a special place." but when the government shut down, so did the visitors center at wheeler. luckily, the grounds remained opened. teresa adams, supervisory park ranger "a lot of people still came out. they were able to go out back behind the visitors center and walk one of the trails." the shutdown couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time.. as the refuge was planning to host their biggest event of the year this weekendthe festival of cranes. teresa adams, supervisory park ranger "seeing the birds come back, we all get very excited, because that's become a really big deal for the area." but thanks to leftover money from the u-s fish and wildlife service's operations fund from last year, thirty-eight of about 560 refuges across the country will have the help they need to maintain limited staffing for the next thirty days. wheeler was one of only five lucky ones chosen in the southeast region... and while only five of about fifteen employees are able to work, adams says they have lots of volunteers.. and they're just thankful that the festival will still go on. teresa adams, supervisory park ranger "this is the first time we've been able to bring anybody back during a shutdown. the ones who could return, we're all very thrilled to be here." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the festival of cranes starts tonight and ends on sunday.