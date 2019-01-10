Speech to Text for HPD Patrolling Area During Road Closure

road. dan, i'm live along governor's drive. one of the roads huntsville police will patrol during the cecil ashburn closure. however--you won't only face a ticket for breaking the law here--if you're caught driving on the closed road you'r facing a fine s well. collin thomas, lives in huntsville,"if there is going to be a place like that that's off limits to the public it's definitely going to need some patrolling." collin thomas told me he thinks cecil ashburn drive needs to be watched very closely...becaus e if it's not..it's opening the door for illegal activity. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "it's illegal to go around the barricade..once officers make contact with somebody they could also face other criminal charges or fines." huntsville police explained officers will be driving the road checking for anyone who's inside the barricade that shouldn't be...and alot of the patrolling will happen at night when construction workers aren't present. collin thomas, lives in huntsville, "kids like to hang out and hopefully not but sometimes drink in high school." johnson explained back when the road was built about two decades ago--they encountered this issue lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "we had a couple of instances of teenagers being located up here just hanging out and frolicking after hours and that isn't something we are going to tolerate." and thomas said as frustrating as it is that it will take police off open streets--it's necessary. collin thomas, lives in huntsville,"it's just a bunch of kids. but you kind of half to...you don't want anything bad to happen." now if you're caught beyond the barricade you are facing a one hundered and 80 dollar fine. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. this afternoon we caught up with the city's engineer to find out what's happening with the construction.. she told us the contractor is currently clearing trees in the area... and on monday the subcontractor will come in to start the prep