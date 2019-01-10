Speech to Text for Work Underway on New Library

construction. rodneya? i talked to the public relations director for the library who told me now that demolition is complete...the project is scheduled to go to bid in march. once city council approves a bid, construction on the library will begin...something neighbors tell me they hope goes by quickly. "it's been going on for a while, but they're finally maybe today and next monday clearing off the last of the debris." the 39-thousand- square feet library will feature a cafe, conference room, and large reading room for kids...something people who live here tell me will be good for the community. what's not so good though is the noise the construction is causing. katelyn alverson "i actually work nights so i don't home til 2, 3, 4 o'clock sometimes so i'm usually just going to sleep getting to sleep when they start the work." one woman i talked to attended a community meeting just this morning to learn more about the state of the art library. she tells me she's impressed with what's to come. stone "bigger better library. more up to date. good up to date theater and lots more sports activities." the city told me they hope to start building in late april -- if city council is able to approve a bid that soon. the goal is to have the library complete by summer 20-20. alverson "i think it'll be great when it's finally here but i can't wait for it to be here." the city says it's received over six million dollars in donations for the project but they're still in need more money.you can reach out to the huntsville library foundation to help out. live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.