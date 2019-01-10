Speech to Text for New Sports Complex Coming Soon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

show us exactly what to expect. right now people are just leaving after learning about the sand mountain park and amphitheater. it will be a destination for families across the country ... and residents here say they're ready. "my youngest daughter ...we tried dance...but sports are really more her thing she really loves all things sports" don mcdaniel tells me his kids can't wait to use the new and improved facility. mcdaniel "its exciting" thursdays groundbreaking comes after 20 years of planning broadhurst- "for many years, and a lot of administrations have been working and planning" the sand mountain park and amphitheater will have a 9000 seat amphitheater, synthetic turf baseball fields, basketball courts, racquetball courts,tennis courts, and more than 4 miles of hiking trails broadhurst - "i'd say 90 percent of the feedback we've gotten is extremely good the community is excited about what we're doing" until now ... the center hasn't changed much in decades. mcdaniel- "back when i played t- ball it was much like it is now but that was 35/40 years ago" but the new complex will sit on 125 acres, and contain 50- buildings with 15 venues. the hope is, it will make albertville a destination. mcdaniel "travel teams, swim teams, and all of those that will be happening with the tournaments this provides, those people are going to come visit and they may see albertville as aplace they want to live" construction is being paid in part from a 1 cent sales tax increase enacted last year and in part from bonds live in albertville sp waay31 news