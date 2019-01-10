Speech to Text for Pratt Ave Construction Causing Traffic Headaches

to do business. dan, alyssa -- ad lib where i am and what the traffic craziness is like...and one man i talked to today told me he didn't expect the road clorures on his way to huntsville's public safety complex this morning. victor garner, lives in huntsville"oh it's very hectic. it's going to be cars probably backed up and some drivers not paying attention and being distracted my cause a lot of accidents lane switches and merges and some awful...crazy." ." you're taking a look at the two lane section of road i drove today. it's causing not only frustration but also confusion for drivers. donny shaw, madison county sheriff's office"you can lose your patience if you have a deadline you got to meet and you didn't realize that it was going on. i think after yesterday once we know that this is going to be here for a good time, we're all going to adjust and we'll be patient and we'll get through it." we took questions to the city's engineer kathy martin about the sudden lane closures and lack of signage to find out just how long the road will be this way. kathy martin, city engineer "it will remain one way in each direction on pratt avenue until the end of this year, maybe fall." martin explained the new traffic pattern isn't complete yet---but should be by monday. kathy martin, city engineer "all the proper signage and markings will be out to accommodate for better visibility on how the traffic control plan will work." eventually, the area will be safer for pedestrians and drivers. crews are improving the intersections, and adding sidewalks and bike lanes. in the meantime... the traffic pattern will continue to change during construction. kathy martin, city engineer "there will still be lane shifts, so we just ask people to be cautious of the area." an impending closure that will happen in the coming months--will shutdown church street in the area for about 2 months. something garner told us will impact his daughter's drive to school. victor garner, lives in huntsville"she'll have to think about alternate routes and probably have to leave the house more earlier so she can get to class on time." if you're traveling through this area during the project the city is asking for drivers to stay alert and if possible avoid the area altogether. live in huntsville, sm waay31 news