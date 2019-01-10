Speech to Text for 7th Graders Suspended for Bringing Alcohol to School

for the quick action. malone - "if my kids are going here i dont want to think theyre going to be coming to school with alcohol or anything theyre not supposed to have" destiny malone says shes worried about when her 7 year old will go to crossville middle school. the superintendent tells me a group of seventh grade girls was caught sneaking in alcohol to school on tuesday standup "deputies say a teacher caught them passing around alcohol in a water bottle" malone "i hope my kids will have better role models and better friends around them" the superintendent told me nothing like this has happened at crossville middle for years parents say the most surprising thing is how young these kids are ... 3 12-year-olds, and a 13- year-old. wilson - "their brains are still growing and they don't need anything like that" for now- parents are calling on others to be more diligent malone "they should take consideration and actually look into backpacks" in crossville sp waay31 news