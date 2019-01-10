Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 steven dilsizian who's at the city of huntsvlle landfill where a fire was just put out. steven. waay 31 learned the coast guard auxiliary flotilla right here in huntsville is impacted by the partial government shutdown. the flotilla was told to stop all missions on the tennessee river during the shutdown. during the shutdown they're not even allowed to have meetings-- and if the shutdown continues-- they'll have to miss the annual boat show at the von braun center. the partial government shutdown is also affecting local breweries. the federal office that approves new labels for craft breweries is closed - which means brewers can't sell any new beverages. happening today, president donald trump is visiting a border patrol station and a section of the us-mexico border in texas. this comes on day 20 of the partial government shutdown over funding for the border wall. deadly drone strike --take a look at this video from news agency afp --at least 6 people killed from a saudi-led coalition --bomb-laden drone --flown by houthi rebels --during a military parade --threatens united nations- backed peace talks in that country the colbert county sheriff is pressing his neighboring counties to agree on a metro jail. the colbert county jail averages about 120 inmates, but it was built to house 62. he said that's why he wants a metro jail. the sheriff plans to meet with city council members of sheffield, tuscumbia and muscle shoals to hear what they have to say. new information, next week two new judges will be sworn in to the morgan county circuit court. according to decatur daily, stephen brown and charles elliott will become new judges after they take the oath of office on monday. happening today, the new huntsville city school logo will be selected. students had a chance to create the logo-- and people could vote for their favorite on the district's website. we just learned the winner will be announced at next months school board meeting. new details, huntsville's skating in the park will extend their opening for this weekend. it was supposed to shutdown last weekend but they want to keep it open a little long due to recent bad weather. waay 31 is proud sponsor of skating in