Speech to Text for Government shutdown could impact boating safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in washington d-c... today -- a frustrated president trump walked out of a meeting he called with democratic lawmakers after they again refused to support a border wall as part of a deal to reopen the government... tonight -- we are learning the coast guard auxiliary right here in huntsville is another group impacted by the partial government shutdown... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville and he's talking to the commander of that flotilla and what this means for them... the coast guard auxiliary flotilla was told to stop all missions on the tennessee river during the shutdown... carol mills is the commander of the all volunteer flotilla... she says their main mission on the river is to make sure boaters are being safe... carol mills/coast guard auxiliary "life jackets, not drinking on the water." they are also there to help save people if necessary... carol mills/coast guard auxiliary "getting anybody out of trouble that gets hung up. things of that nature." all of that comes to a grinding halt during the shutdown... mills admits winter is a slow season... but if the shutdown drags on much longer it will greatly impact what they do during a busy spring and summer... the flotilla uses their own boats on their missions and are reimbursed for what they do... carol mills/coast guard auxiliary "most of our funding comes from the coast guard." right now they cannot even have meetings... and if the shutdown lasts much longer... they won't be able to be part of the annual boat show at the von braun center... where they distribute crucial safety information... mills says the flotilla just wants to see the shutdown end... carol mills/coast guard auxiliary "the sooner the better and i think that's how everybody feels about the shutdown." there appears to be no end in sight to the shutdown... the president tweeting today saying their are still major disagreements between himself and democratic congressional leaders... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...