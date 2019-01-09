Speech to Text for Sheriff Wants a Metro Jail

many local jails are facing, breken? i am here outside of the colbert county jail that was built to house 62 inmates but the sheriff tells me they are averaging about 120 inmates and a big reason why he wants a metro jail. colbert county sheriff frank williamson tells us a change in alabama law which keeps anyone convicted of class d felonies in county jails rather than prisons has lead to cramped conditions. williamson- it's hard to deal with that many people safely. williamson hopes the cities of sheffield, muscle shoals, and tuscumbia will join him in building a metro jail. currently all of the police departments have small jails connected to their buildings which can hold a limited amount of people. williamson- it would take some of the liabilities off the cities and take them out of the jail business and be a lot cheaper on them and save them money to do that. williamson said the talks are in the early stages and everyone needs to get on the same page. williamson- we need to figure out how big the jail needs to be so that's going to take the cities all getting together to figure out if we are going to get a metro jail. and if we do have a metro jail we need to figure out how many people they house in a months time and how many we house in a months time. williamson said he would like the jail to be designed to keep up with growth and said it could cost anywhere from 8 to 23 million dollars. orick- i think it's a smart idea and it would be safer for the jail people and save money. neighbors tell waay31 that is a lot of money for a metro jail but like the idea. orick- i think it would be worth it in the long run. the sheriff tells me he plans on meeting with city council members for sheffield, tuscumbia and muscle shoals to get their take on the idea. the sheffield and tuscumbia police chiefs tell us they are open to the concept. we have not heard from the muscle shoals police chief about his opinion yet.