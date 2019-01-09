Speech to Text for Lawmaker proposes AHSAA oversight bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

federal employees. a story picked up by e-s-p-n is unfolding right here in the yellowhammer state. star athlete - maori davenport - won't get to play her senior season because of a clerical error by u-s-a basketball! they took the blame - and informed the alabama high school athletic association. but - the sports governing body then ruled her in-eligble -- something people across the country can't believe! she deserves to play. she did nothing wrong. now -- state lawmakers are getting involved. a bill calling for oversight for the a-h-s-a-a already has 87 co-sponsors! waay 31's brittany collins talked to a north alabama athletic director -- who says this is long overdue! the athletic director for limestone county schools says the talk of maori davenport has been popular around town...many fansare very upset she's not allowed to play basketball. pkg i hate it for the student. because our student athletes depend upon organizations like usa basketball to take care of those situations ahead of time. it's sad that this situation has happened. that was rusty bates' reaction when he heard maori davenport was declared ineligible by the alabama high school athletic association...and no longer allowed to play basketball at her high school.she's considered one of the best in the country, and has signed with rutgers. bates said limestone county coaches are talking to their players about accepting stipends from organizations like usa basketball. they understand if you're a student athlete in the state of alabama, you can't accept anything. right now, lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the state board of education to give final approval, when the association declares a player ineligible. bates said he wants to see davenport play ball again....but he also wants the ahsaa to stay consistent with all players who make mistakes. when the ruling came down, it was appealed to the central board twice and both times they upheld the suspension. those are the people who represent her school, our school and all of the other schools surrounding the state of alabama. they're all represented by someone on that board. look live rusty bates also said local politicians in limestone county have reached out to support davenport. i also called the alabama board of educaiton for comment, but i have not heard back. reporting in limestone co. bc waay 31 news. the a-h-s-a-a has virtually no oversight. the decision to declare davenport ineigible was made by executive director steve savarese. the new legislation would bring the association a step closer to the n-c-a-a's current structure. while the n-c-a-a is not held accountable by the states in which it operates - it does have several oversight committees to make decisons and recommendations.