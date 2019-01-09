Speech to Text for Government shutdown impacting breweries

that works. new details... tonight we're learning of an unexpected casualty of the government shutdown - your ice cold spring brew! the federal office that approves new labels for craft breweries is closed -- which means brewers can't sell any new beverages. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us how it's impacting the people who make your favorite beer in huntsville. broadhurst- "i was actually in the middle of submitting and i got an email saying that the ttb had shut down and was no longer answering requests for approvals" the ttb- or the alcohol and tobacco tax and trade bureau, is a branch of the treasury department. it approves labels for alcoholic beverages. right now the office is shut down. me- "how did it feel when you got that email" broadhurst- "horrible....i sent out an email to all the other managers and owners and there were a lot of words being used" this means-- potentially no new beers this spring standup - "and he tells me, right now, they're already starting production on those new flavors he just have to wait for approval to sell them" but the shutdown isn't just affecting the new flavors --in a city with an abundance of federal employees its affecting business as a whole broadhurst "people are furloughed, they're not getting paid, we run a full service tap room as well so we are seeing a decrease in business there" for now-- broadhurst is hopes for an end to the shutdown soon broadhurst "if we can't sell our products it affects the short-term and the long-term potentially" in huntsville sp waay31 news broadhurst tells us the applications for new beers are going in - there's just no one there to approve them. so he has no idea what will happen when the shutdown ends, and if a backlog will create