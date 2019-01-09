Speech to Text for Mike Blakely Longest Serving Sheriff in State History

he serves. a large crowd supported sheriff blakely as he was sworn in. many of the peoplein the audience were also remember when he first ran for sheriff 36 years ago. for the first 32 years as i was sheriff, i probably would have done it without even getting a paycheck because i've had so much fun serving the people as limestone county. being the sheriff of limestone county has never felt like a job to mike blakely...after being sworn in for the 10th time, the democrat tells me he knew this was his calling. when i looked out, i saw people who helped make the first signs when i first ran in 1982. over the years, he's witnessed many changes...the increase of population means more crime. when i elected in 1982, i had total of 23 employees at the sheriff's office. we didn't have school resource, we didn't do court security and sex offender registration officers. sheriff blakely says it was never his goal to be sheriff so long...before running, he was an alabama state trooper. moving forward, he plans to improve the safety of senior citizens we'd like to make sure we have someone check in on these elderly people if they don't have someone who does that for them. sheriff blakely told himself, if he won sheriff this term, he'd retire in 4 years...his goal after retirement? ride horses, play golf, go to the coffee shop and talk about the politicians like they talk about me. sheriff blakely said one thing he's learned over the years is if you help people and treat them right and fair, they'll return the favor. reporting live in limestone co. brittany collins waay 31 news.