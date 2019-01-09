Clear

Larry Langford dies

Former mayor of Birmingham was released from prison and now dead at 72.

Posted By: Tremaine Davis

as the food bank of north alabama. new at midday-- former birminghammayor larry langford died a week after being released from prison because of his failing health. thebirmingham mayor announced langford's passing tuesday evening. he said langford had an "unmatched love for his community." langford was raised in poverty in a birmingham housing project but rose to become one of the birmingham area's most influential leaders. in 2009 when he was convicted of taking bribes while on the jefferson county commission. he was
