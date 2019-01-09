Clear

Banning E-Cigarettes in Public Places

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information, the decatur city council is considering banning the smoking of electronic cigarettes in restaurants and bars. according to the decatur daily, city attorney introduced the change to the city's smoking ordinance. he said they want to ban the electronic cigarettes because they are a possible health issue
