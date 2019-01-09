Speech to Text for Credit Union Offers Low Interest Loans

in office. this morning, thousands of federal workers are still waiting for paychecks during the partial government shutdown. for those in alabama -- redstone federal credit union is doing its part to help! the bank is offering up to a 5-thousand dollar loan at 2-percent interest. we spoke with their chief marketing officer who says family's weren't prepared for this. we're coming off the holiday season and we have all these bills coming in, you've got people who have to continue on with their lives. this is a way for them to continue on without really being effective. a spokesperson with the alabama department of labor also says federal workers can file for unemployment benefits if they meet the requirements. once federal employees receive their back pay after the shutdown, those