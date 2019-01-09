Speech to Text for SNAP Benefits Funded Through February

many federal programs are at risk of losing funding, but the united states department of agriculture will continue to fund what are commonly called food stamp programs. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with how the programs are staying funded and its importance locally. najahe -- according to the department of agriculture, they are using a method they normally let states use when they prepare for a natural disaster, only this time its the partial government shutdown. take vo: states can now request their snap benefits to be released early, meaning people will get their february benefits by january 20th. by doing this, the office of the department of agriculture says this guarantees the government will release the money needed and food banks can continue to function as normal. according to the supplemental nutrition assistance program or snap, more than 850 thousand people in alabama received snap benefits every month in 2016. the food bank of north alabama gives food to about 250 groups that distribute it in their communities. laura fincher works with the food bank and is thankful for the temporary solution. "those groups could have seen the demand of the people they're feeding double, triple, or quadruple" according to the usda, this solution is only a one time deal. if the partial government shutdown continues, the government will have to find another way to keep snap funded. in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news.