Search Continues For Missing TN Plane

Posted: Wed Jan 09 06:39:14 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 06:39:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the athens courthouse. new details--- search efforts continue to recover a small plane that crashed into the tennessee river. officials say the plane went down in the town of soddy- daisy monday afternoon. authorities spotted some wreckage, as well as the plane's i-d number. there is no word yet on the pilot
