Clear

Car Wreck Kills One and Injures Kids

Car Wreck Kills One and Injures Kids

Posted: Wed Jan 09 06:33:57 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 06:33:58 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Car Wreck Kills One and Injures Kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an autopsy... this morning-- investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly crash in guntersville. right now they believe a medical episode may have contributed. police say 69-year-old jan slaton of albertville crashed into two other cars saturday. she died at the scene. three children in her car were injured-- one is in critical condition --
Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events