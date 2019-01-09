Speech to Text for Car Wreck Kills One and Injures Kids

an autopsy... this morning-- investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly crash in guntersville. right now they believe a medical episode may have contributed. police say 69-year-old jan slaton of albertville crashed into two other cars saturday. she died at the scene. three children in her car were injured-- one is in critical condition --