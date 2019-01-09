Speech to Text for Bond Revoked For Murder Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bones and will be ok. this morning-- a franklin county manawaiting trial for manslaughter is now charged with another murder! this is video of jerry mills heading back to jail after a franklin county judge revoked his bond. authorities say mills killed his roommate jason baker over the weekend -- and may have killed another man in 2010. one of mills' relatives said she was not surprised to hear he was arrested again... we just had our family and didn't have much to do with them, because you know they always had people out there that wasn't well you wouldn't want them around your kids. mills is currently being held without bond. the sheriff told us mills is being held at another jail in the shoals