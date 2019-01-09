Clear

Charged with Assault

Posted: Wed Jan 09 06:23:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

hospitalized in late december. this morning--- we now know the name of the lawrence county inmate charged with assaulting 2 corrections officers! the sheriff's office says monday night earl bates bit a guard-- who caught him trying to flood his cell. and tuesday--- he hit a guard in the ribs. the sheriff tells us that guard went to the hospital and has no broken
