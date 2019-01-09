Clear

Mac McCutcheon Voted as AL House Speaker

Mac McCutcheon Voted as AL House Speaker

Posted: Wed Jan 09 06:21:47 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 06:21:48 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

back up. this morning we learned the alabama house speaker mac will keep his position when the legislature convenes march 5th in montgomery. tuesday--house members voted to return him as speaker by a vote of 98 to 1. the madison county republican became house speaker in 2016. he's served in the legislature since 2006. he was in the house chamber for tuesday's vote after being
