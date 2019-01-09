Speech to Text for Furloughed Workers Will Not Get Paycheck

shutdown.. new this morning--- the border wall crisis is creating a financial crisis for some federal employees. the government missed its midnight deadline to end the partial shutdown. and that means hundreds of government workers won't get a paycheck this week. dozens of members from both parties are turning down their paychecks until the government opens