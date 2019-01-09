Speech to Text for Open Bids For Road

happening today -- the marshall county commission will discuss construction bids to fix a heavily damaged road that hasn't been restored in over three years. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now with what steps are being taken to fix this ongoing problem. najahe - the road being reviewed is aldridge gap road in guntersville. in 2015, part of the road was washed out during storms and hasn't been fixed since. officials tell us everything from bats to burial grounds caused the delay to fixing aldridge gap road. but starting today, the marshall county commission is expected to open up a construction bid. this project is estimated to cost over four hundred thousand dollars but 75 percent of the fundin is expected to come from the federal emergency management agency. but people who live on aldridge gap road are hesitant to get their hopes up. "i'll believe it when i see the trucks and stuff start coming in and doing what they say they are going to do" one county commissioner hopes construction starts in march but as of now there is no timeline. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. officials also say they had to secure a portion of land from two property owners to route the road a different way to avoid the issue again as steven said...75 percent of the project will be paid federally..howe ver the other 10 percent will be paid by