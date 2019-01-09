Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. happening today, president donald trump is meeting with republican senators and democratic leaders after he addressed the nation. in last night's address, president trump is calling border security a "crisis". he stands by his belief that in order to prevent this-- there needs to be a border wall built on the u.s. mexico border. happening today, the marshall county commission is set to open the bids for a bridge that needs aldrige gap road repairs after a flood in 20-15. this project is estimated to cost over four hundred thousand dollars. new information, the decatur city council is considering banning the smoking of electronic cigarettes in restaurants and bars. according to the decatur daily,they want to ban the electronic cigarettes because they are a possible health issue and a distraction. this morning, make sure to take the proper steps to avoid getting sick. the centers for disease control says alabama has a widespread outbreak of the flu. and experts say it will get worse in the coming weeks. deputy attorney general rod rosenstein is expected to leave the department of justice in the near future. abc news reports rosenstein will depart after william barr is confirmed as attorney general. barr has a confirmation hearing next week. rosenstein oversees the day-to-day operations of the special council investigation into russian interferance in the 2016 election. sources say there was no indication rosenstein was forced out by the president. the decatur police department is currently looking for patrol officers! to apply -- you must be at least 20 years old. applications close on january 25th. you can drop off your application at city hall. happening today-- a limestone county sheriff is set to make history. mike blakely will be sworn in as the limestone county sheriff. this is his tenth consecutive term as sheriff in limestone county-- setting a record for sheriffs in alabama history. a traffic alert in morgan county, a portion of i-65 will be closed down this morning. the transportation department shut down a lane of northbound traffic--at lacon road in hartselle. they've been repairing and inspecting a bridge. the left lane from 8 am to 3 pm. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out